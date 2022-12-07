Not Available

As the youngest member of Miracle City's famous Rivera family, Manny comes from a long line of guys with some pretty super powers. His dad, a former superhero once known as White Pantera, wants Manny to grow up to be good and honorable just like him. Manny's Granpapi, the retired spervillian Puma Loco, thinks Manny should join him on the dark side. But Manny is a regular thirteen year-old kid who is having trouble deciding exactly how to use his powers as the masked warrior El Tigre. He WANTS to be good...but being bad is MUCH more fun!