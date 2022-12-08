Ela Aby Wa Aomy Maa Al Theya

Not Available

Series discusses the issues of family of two parts, a series that have the imprint is still pursuing eagerly past. Centered series is about family, "Saud" married "Aisha" and they have two sons, "Ahmed said" the great and the "Nasser" younger and two daughters "Layla" and large "Hoda. " There is no doubt that everyone watched series «to mom and dad with the greeting is the most successful work in the Kuwaiti drama, The work presented in two parts, each part consists of 13 episodes, the first part of 1979, and the second part in 1982