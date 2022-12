Not Available

The sensational Bouldercam that took us to within a whisker of lions in 'Spy in the Den' applies its revolutionary brand of photography to perhaps the most popular of all animals - the African Elephant. Like its predecessor, 'Elephants' is an action-packed ride full of natural humour. This time, the film uses an army of mobile cameras - all of them disguised as piles of elephant dung! In TV-shaking proximity, they reveal what it is really like to be part of an elephant family.