Eleventh Hour (US)

Dr. Jacob Hood, is a brilliant biophysicist and Special Science Adviser to the FBI who is brought in to investigate crimes of a scientific or paranormal nature that other agents may be unable to solve. Hood is the government's last line of defense, and it is his mission to keep scientific advances out of the hands of those with nefarious intentions. Special Agent Rachel Young, of the FBI's executive protection detail, is assigned to protect Hood. Both Dr. Hood and Special Agent Young are assisted by Special Agent Felix Lee.