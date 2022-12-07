Elf Princess Rane

Not Available

Fast-talking, reckless, slightly dense treasure hunter Gou has vowed to find the legendary Treasure of Salamander. Searching for it he meets Rane, a fairy from another world, who is looking for the Treasure of Four Hearts. Gou's childhood friend and well-off next door neighbour Mari is frustrated with Gou running after treasures, but befriends Lean another fairy, who also happens to be a witch wanting to kill Rane. And if that was not enough, Gou also has to deal with his triplet older sisters, Kazuki, Yuhki and Saki — a girl group, when not working on their daytime jobs. Gou and Rane's treasure hunt messes with a secret project led by Mari's father though, and it turns out Salamander is not what Gou thought it was in the first place...