Elfina - Servant Princess

On the day Princess Elfina of Fiel was to marry Prince Kwan, the Valdland army, led by Prince Viceard Balbacil attacked both Kwan's party and Firan castle. In the resulting Valdland victory, Kwan is seriously injured and Elfina, along with all of the other women of Fiel, are forced into sexual subjugation. Viceard's plans are turned upside down, however, by the arrival of his first-love turned step-mother Marna, who brings Viceard news that his father plans to frame and kill him. With the moderating force of Marna's presence on him, Elfina is exposed to Viceard's softer side, as the king's arrival and Kwan's escape promise to shake the occupied kingdom of Fiel.