Not Available

Eli Stone

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Eli Stone, a successful lawyer at a San Francisco firm, represents some of the biggest companies in America -- companies that have a tendency to screw over the little guy. But after a series of hallucinations, Eli begins to wonder if he was meant for something bigger in life. As he goes about his daily life seeking for a deeper meaning, Eli tries to not lose his job or lose his relationship with the boss's daughter, Taylor Wethersby (Natasha Henstridge). Everything changes when he discovers he has an aneurysm in his brain, forcing Eli to reflect on his life and decide if his condition is medical or if his life was meant for something bigger.

Cast

Jonny Lee MillerEli Stone
Loretta DevinePatti Dellacroix
Natasha HenstridgeTaylor Wethersby
Matt LetscherNathan Stone
Victor GarberJordan Wethersby
James SaitoDr. Chen

View Full Cast >

Images