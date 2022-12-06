Elias - The little rescue boat

Not Available

Little Elias lives in a unique world of interesting animated characters. The little rescue boat starts his career in the charming coastal village of Cozy Cove. Among the many colorful characters he encounters are the rough and tough deep sea fishing boat Trawler, who only cares about making money. The Singing Boathouses who comment on each day's events; and old Smacky who is mostly concerned about his tired hull and often falls asleep at sea. The rescue helicopter Helinor is a touch little gal who's good at straightening things out. And far out by the open seas stands the lighthouse Big Blinky who's been there as long as anyone can remember. Slowly but surely, Elias proves himself both trustworthy and brave, as he goes about saving one boat in dire straits after the other. The Elias series portrays houses, boats, cars and cranes as living individuals. Humans have no place in this universe. Each episode focuses primarily on entertainment but will also try to show children how a coastal society works and how important each member is for the community as a whole.