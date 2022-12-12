Not Available

Eli Manning will host Eli’s Places, a college football centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, on ESPN+. Join the 2-time Super Bowl MVP as he takes on his own version of his brother’s signature show to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Eli will travel to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation