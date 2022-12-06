Not Available

Ellen, which was titled "These Friends of Mine" during its first season, is comedy about the life of a young woman by the name of Ellen Morgan-a neurotic, 30-something, bookstore employee who tries to get by life in dealing with her many random foils and follies (and not to mention her annoying and overbearing parents, Lois and Harold). Thanks to her friends, however, among them including the bubbly redhead Paige, insecure photographer Adam, her unsure-of-himself cousin Spence, coffee shop guy Joe Farrell, and the critical and obnoxious Audrey, Ellen is able to find the security, and the sanity, to get through her less than normal every day life. The show can be described as a combination between popular sitcoms Seinfeld and Friends, blending a perfect mix of comedy and situational humor with the drama and excitement of every day issues and life in the "real world".