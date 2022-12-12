Els Bobobobs

Not Available

Bobobobs is a series of fictional children’s stories created by Henk Zwart and Nerida Zwart. The Bobobobs consists of several illustrated books and comics, and an animation children’s television series produced in 1988. The Bobobobs stories were originally published by Standaard Uitgeverij in Belgium, with later animation and merchandising produced by Toei Animation and BRB Internacional in Spain. The Bobobobs animated children’s television series is based upon the characters and stories created and written by Henk Zwart and Nerida Zwart. It was directed by Tim Reid and produced by the Spanish company BRB Internacional, who were also responsible for such series as The World of David the Gnome, Around the World with Willy Fog, Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds and The Wisdom of the Gnomes during the 1980s. The television series, consisting of 26 episodes, was subsequently dubbed into English by Telefilm Canada as well as being dubbed into Hungarian, Italian, Dutch and German. The English tune, with a length of over 2 minutes, was composed by Guido & Maurizio de Angelis, while the lyrics were written by Ted Mather and sung by Rita Irasema. Set in the distant past, the plot revolves around a group of nomadic miniature humanoids known as the Bobobobs, who live in a part of the universe far away from the Earth. One crew of these Bobobobs, led by Bob Wouter, the captain, sets sail in the Bobular Quest, their spaceship, described as a "galleon with a protective dome". They head towards Earth where they plan to save the humans from being terrorised by dinosaurs. Along the way they encounter a variety of different alien species, some of which are hostile, and use their psychic powers, such as their ability to become invisible and to teleport, to aid them.