Channel 4 in the United Kingdom hosts the television show, Embarrassing Bodies. There's also a website providing health information that is detailed, audacious, graphic, and absolutely engaging. On it, you'll see close-ups of breasts, testicles, vulvae, and most other body parts in Grey's Anatomy that are suitable for self-examination. The show launched in April 2008 and was watched by over 12 million people. Since there, Embarrassing Bodies has seen countless downloads of health videos, page views on every topic of consumer health care, The website houses self-check videos that help people learn about conditions from A to Z (er, zed), from "acne" to "zits," from the esoteric xanthelasma (cholesterol deposits underneath the skin under the eyes) to the more common genital herpes (both, graphically illustrated). As Adam Gee, Commissioning Editor of Channel 4, said, the program, "helps people to avoid literally dying of embarrassment."