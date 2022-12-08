Not Available

Britain’s hit medical television phenomenon, Embarrassing Bodies, is heading down under with a local version of the daring and provocative health series. Embarrassing Bodies Down Under will feature an array of highly embarrassed patients, young and old, who suffer from visually shocking and personally mortifying conditions, and are all desperate for some much needed medical attention. The series will give an intimate insight into both the sufferer’s treatment and their attempts to cope with the emotional and psychological impact of their illnesses. Dr Ginni Mansberg, Dr Sam Hay and Dr Brad McKay will be joining the UK’s Dr Christian Jessen as resident doctors in this ground-breaking health format. Together, they will tackle obscure medical conditions of the Australian public in an attempt to de-stigmatise these sensitive issues while also spreading important health messages.