Embarrassing Bodies: Live from the Clinic reveals how medicine may be practiced in the future. The show uses Skype video calling to offer members of the public appointments with Dr Christian Jessen and Dr Dawn Harper, along with guest specialists, during the live broadcast. Focusing on live diagnosis and consumer healthcare, the doctors arm callers and viewers with practical advice and information on what treatments and services are available to them both on the NHS and privately. Alongside the live cases there are consumer items featuring tests on over-the-counter medicines and insight into popular procedures such as laser eye-surgery.