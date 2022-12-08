Emblem Take 2

Not Available

Gangster Susumu is betrayed in the backstreets and lies dying in a pool of his own blood. He wakes up to find a time warp has transported him ten years back into the past, returning him to a younger, healthier version of his former self, ready to take on the world once more. Susumu is equipped with indelible memories of the people who will fall into and out of favour, who will rise to power in the organization, and who will betray him, and he begins a revenge vendetta before his opponents realize he is there.