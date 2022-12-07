Not Available

From the producer of Touching the Void, this drama documentary tells the story of history's most celebrated equation, E=mc2, and the five great scientists who brought it to life. Shot on location and boasting an all-star cast, including Aidan McArdle, Shirley Henderson, Emily Woof and Julian Rhind-Tutt, the film spans 250 years, telling the human story behind the science - replete with heartbreak, execution and betrayal, romance, dedication and joy. Based on David Bodanis' bestseller, the film intertwines Einstein and future-wife Mileva's youthful romance with some of the great scientific discoveries of the 19th Century which Einstein ultimately combined in his astonishing Theory of Relativity. E=MC2 is the story not just of the brilliant Einstein, but of those who preceded him: of Michael Faraday's ground-breaking theories and complex relationship with his employer, Sir Humphry Davy; of the execution of brilliant chemist Antoine Lavoisier by French Revolutionaries; and of physicist Emilie du Chatelet's fight for recognition in spite of her sex. And of course, it is the story of Einstein's own stunning scientific vision that changed the world. It is also the story of his legacy, inspiring Lise Meitner to split the atom - an event that, to Einstein's eternal regret, made the A-Bomb possible.