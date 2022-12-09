Emerald City

Not Available

Swept up into the eye of a tornado, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale is transported to another world - a mystical land in great peril, where an all-powerful wizard has forbidden magic and rules over many kingdoms. This is the fabled Land of Oz in a way you've never seen it before, where lethal warriors roam, wicked witches plot in the shadows and a young girl from Kansas becomes a headstrong heroine who holds the fate of their world in her hands.