Not Available

Emerald City

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Television

Swept up into the eye of a tornado, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale is transported to another world - a mystical land in great peril, where an all-powerful wizard has forbidden magic and rules over many kingdoms. This is the fabled Land of Oz in a way you've never seen it before, where lethal warriors roam, wicked witches plot in the shadows and a young girl from Kansas becomes a headstrong heroine who holds the fate of their world in her hands.

Cast

Adria ArjonaDorothy Gale
Oliver Jackson-CohenLucas
Vincent D'OnofrioThe Wizard (Frank Morgan)
Joely RichardsonGlinda
Ana UlaruWest
Mido HamadaEamonn

