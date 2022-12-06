Not Available

Emerald Cove was a soap opera of sorts featured on The All New Mickey Mouse Club (aka MMC). Starting during the 5th season of MMC, each episode was split into 3 segments and would be aired throughout the season. As the popularity of Emerald Cove rose, it became a regular fixture on The Mickey Mouse Club. During the 7th season, each episode of Emerald Cove was split into 4 segments and one segment was aired during each and every episode. Emerald Cove featured many members of the MMC cast, but also featured many actors that did not appear on the show.