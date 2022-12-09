Not Available

EMERGENCY 24/7 follows an elite team of doctors as they diagnose and treat patients at one of the UK’s leading trauma centers. On call 24/7, they take their skills out of the emergency room, whether by helicopter or car, and onto the streets, in a race against time to save lives. Treating patients on the spot, these specialists use all available clues to make critical, split-second decisions that just might save lives. Every case is a new mystery waiting to be solved and gives viewers a rare insider’s perspective of what’s at stake.