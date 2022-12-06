Emily's Reasons Why Not

Not Available

Emily Sanders has many things going for her. She's young, single, has terrific friends and a great job in publishing. In fact, she's got the hottest selling book in town. Unfortunately, she's just closed the chapter on her relationship with the roguishly handsome, two-timing author. Based on the bestselling novel of one successful single woman's search for love, this smart and stylish comedy explores life, love and sex in the city from an independent woman's point of view. Pariah's Gavin Polone and Vivian Cannon executive produce the project along with Emily Kapnek ("As Told by Ginger").