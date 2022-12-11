Not Available

Marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, Emmerdale 1918 uncovers the incredible untold stories of real Yorkshire men and women from the unique perspective of the cast of one of Britain’s favourite soaps. A host of Emmerdale’s most famous faces – old and new – are about to leave the set behind and step back into the past to celebrate the lives of unsung local heroes who drove the war effort. From Woolpack chef to the real wartime cook, village vicar to the battlefield priest, telly farmer to the real country land girl and Emmerdale vet to the real frontline vet. Inspired by amazing stories of gallantry, sacrifice and heartbreak from villages in rural Yorkshire, including the actual village that Emmerdale was based on, they’ll honour these hidden heroes when the cast come together to host their very own Emmerdale Armistice celebration.