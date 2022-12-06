Not Available

Emmerdale is one of the longest running soaps in the world. Since 1972, ITV and Yorkshire Television have been bringing you this fantastic drama. The Set & Studio was designed by Phil Redmond. He constructed a new dedicated Emmerdale Production Centre, right next door to the Emmerdale TV Center. The new studio complex, which was opened by the then Prime Minister John Major in 1997, is trumpeted by ITV as the largest single floor TV production facility in the world. The mill at Farsley - which has its production facilities on three floors - was kept by ITV as an interior set base for Heartbeat and A Touch of Frost. But the final piece of the jigsaw still hadn't been put in place - an exterior set, closed to the public, which would enable unrestricted filming. ITV explored the possibility of building a complete outdoor set on land belonging to the Queen's cousin, George Lascelles, the 7th Earl