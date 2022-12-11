Not Available

Emotional Atyachar is a TV show that airs on Bindass. The name and the title song are taken from the Bollywood film Dev-D. Currently the show is hosted by Pravesh Rana. The Indian version is based on Cheaters which is the US based show and has the same format. Emotional Atyachar is a reality show in which a person who doubts his/her boyfriend's/girlfriend's loyalty, can ask for a loyalty test on him/her. The person checking his/her partner's loyalty is referred to as the lead, while the person on whom the loyalty test is being performed is called the suspect. The crew members follow him/her and also ask another boy/girl to act as if he/she is intimate with him/her. These are caught on camera and shown to the lead.Till now, 4 seasons of the show has been broadcast. The first season was hosted by Angad Bedi, where as 2nd, 3rd and 4th are being hosted by Pravesh. Emotional Atyachar is being produced by UTV Television with inputs from Creative Director and writer Roshni Ghosh The programme is conceptualized by the Bindass Team with input from Head of Programming Shalini Sethi, Creative Director Shifa and Executive Producer Piyush Bhatia.