Empire

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

LUCIOUS LYON is the king of hip-hop. An immensely talented artist, the CEO of Empire Entertainment and a former street thug, his reign has been unchallenged for years. But all that changes, when he learns he has a disease that is going to render him crippled and incapacitated in a matter of three years. The clock is ticking, and he must groom one of his three sons to take over his crowning achievement, without destroying his already fractured family.

Cast

Terrence HowardLucious Lyon
Taraji P. HensonCookie Lyon
Bryshere Y. GrayHakeem Lyon
Trai ByersAndre Lyon
Vivica A. FoxCandace

