Empire Girls: Julissa & Adrienne

The hour long docu-series, which premieres Sunday, June 3 at 9pm ET/PT, follows Adrienne Bailon and Julissa Bermudez, two fabulous Latina best friends and starlets, in New York City as they strive to conquer the cutthroat world of show business and find love and happiness... by the time they turn 30! Julissa and Adrienne first met in 2006 as co-stars in MTV's movie "All You've Got." While filming, they became best friends, even requesting to share the same trailer. Since then, these fashionistas have been there for each other through thick and thin and loves and losses, making noise and a name for themselves along the way.