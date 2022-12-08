Not Available

This drama is about the power struggle between three people in one chaebol empire during the turbulent era of Korean finance in the early 1990s for 20 years. Jang Tae Joo (Go Soo) is the man who will build up his so-called empire of gold from nothing and raises his little sister on his own after their father dies. He fall in love with Choi Seo Yoon (Lee Yo Won), chaebol heiress. But his biggest rival is her older brother Choi Min Jae (Son Hyun Joo).