More than 1000 years after the pyramids were built, Egypt reached the height of its powers. The sophisticated, civilized society that we call the New Kingdom was led by a succession of remarkable kings. Between them, they liberated their country, conquered their neighbors and built an empire that stretched from Syria to the Sudan. The empire brought Egypt unimaginable wealth and power. And they left a legacy that is still with us today, 3000 years later.