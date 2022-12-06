Not Available

Empty Nest was a spinoff of The Golden Girls. Created by Susan Harris (Soap, Benson, The Golden Girls) this series centered around Dr. Harry Weston. A recent widow, Harry had to deal with going on with his life without his late wife, Libby. Fortunatly he had his practice (he's a pediatrician) as well as his two daughters, Carol and Barbara, who move back home and provide an annoyance to him. Other members of the cast include, Charlie Dietz (the obnoxious next door neighbor) and Laverne (Harry's sassy nurse). In later seasons, Harry began working at a clinic with Maxine, with Laverne in tow. Also, when the Golden Girls sequel, The Golden Palace, ended in 1993, Estelle Getty came to the show and portrayed the Golden Girl character of Sophia Petrillo. Theme Song: "Life Goes On" Written by: John Bettis and George Tipton Spin-off of: The Golden Girls _________________________________________________________________