Emu's All Live Pink Windmill Show was an anarchic children's TV series that ran in the 80's. Every week Grotbags (the green witch) threatened and tried to steal Rod Hull's crazy puppet Emu so that once captured she would be able to use its "special powers" to control all the "brats" in the world..The show is probably now most fondly remembered for Rod Hull's catchphrase "There's somebody at the door, there's somebody at the door" every time a visitor rang the doorbell (which 'sneezed' loudly when pressed) at the Pink Windmill's entrance.