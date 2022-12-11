Enamorándome de Ramón

Not Available

Fabiola's parents are killed in a plane crash leaving her and her younger sister, Andrea, orphans. Their parents estate is divided equally among the girls. But at the reading of the will, the family is surprised to learn of the existence of a life insurance policy for one million dollars. They're even more surprised when they learn who the sole beneficiary of that policy is. While the family squabbles over what to do about the policy, Fabiola decides she's going to take over the administration of her family's business: a successful garage, where she finds more than she bargained for when she meets a mechanic named Ramon who just happens to be the son of her long-time nanny, Juana.