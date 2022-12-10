Not Available

It's time for the local summer festival and Kentarou is accompanying Shizue, who has come to visit after being away for a few years. During the festival Kentarou leaves Shizue alone for a bit, and when he finds her again he sees a shocking scene... Later, Shizue goes to a local photo studio to pick up some photos from the summer festival, and decides to do a bit of modeling while there. Before long Kentarou also joins... (These OVA's is based on the adult manga by Miyabi Tsuzuru.)