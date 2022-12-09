Not Available

UFOs have some fondness for Portugal? The believe all the Portuguese said to have lived experiences of this nature, the answer can only be positive. Over the past years, people from all over the country and all walks of life say they have witnessed phenomena of this type. Based on the reports of witnesses directly involved and supported the comments of specialists from different scientific disciplines, "Encontros Imediatos" will reveal 13 of these controversial, dark, amazing and almost unbelievable cases. "Encontros Imediatos" is a documentary series that offers an unbiased view of the UFO phenomenon in Portugal, that neither believers nor skeptics will remain indifferent.