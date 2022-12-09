Encryption

Not Available

Obsessed with her artificial intelligence coding project, and secretly in love with her best friend, Sam Cross (Tara Caple) is isolated from the rest of the world. Unaware of Sam's love for her, Felicity Foster (Emily Evans) unknowingly tortures Sam and traps her in the shadow of her new boyfriend Rich Stone (Joe Bennett). To cope with her feelings Sam dedicates her time into developing her coding project, with the hope of one day creating an artificial intelligence capable of expressing human emotion. Through a series of crucial mistakes Sam Cross will witness the true devastation that will shape the lives and futures of those around her.