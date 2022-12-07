Endless Love

Not Available

Liang Jing Hao and Song Rui En fell in love despite their social difference. Soon, they were engaged to be married. However, their happy union was shattered when he discovered that her philanthropic father was the driver who killed his mother in a hit and run years ago and the cause of his father's suicide on their wedding day. The devastated Jing Hao chose to disappear rather than exposing the crime committed by Run En's father. When he resurfaced years later Rui En had to choose either moving on with her life as he did with his or fighting for his forgiveness and saving their love.