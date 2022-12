Not Available

A period drama about Korean politics and financials situation in the 1970-1990s through the life of a woman. After a traumatic past of witnessed her mother's death, Seo In Ae grows up as ambitious woman with sharp mind who knows how to grab people's hearts, while still holding hope to avenge her mother someday. Since childhood, her life has been entangled with two opposite-personalities brothers from poor fisherman family, Han Kwang Hoon and Kwang Chul.