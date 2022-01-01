Endurance Run: Deadly Premonition

Not Available

Watch the duos of Vinny and Jeff ("Team VJ"), and Brad and Ryan ("Team BR") of GiantBomb.com as they record their gameplay sessions of the budget Xbox 360 title Deadly Premonition from start to completion. Deadly Premonition is an open-world game following eccentric FBI Agent Francis York Morgan (and his imaginary friend Zach) as he investigates a brutal murder in the small town of Greenvale. Team VJ ended their endurance run on May 26, 2010 after 38 episodes while team BR ended theirs on May 31, after 41 episodes.