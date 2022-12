Not Available

Peter Haber (Beck) stars as Swedish super-spy Carl Hamilton in this eight-part series based on the novel by international best-selling author Jan Guillou. The year is 1989. Someone is killing off Swedish military officers and making it look like the work of Soviet agents. Commander Carl Hamilton, Sweden’s top intelligence agent, is assigned to crack the case – and to prevent a full-scale war with the Russians! Directed by Mats Arehn and Jon Lindström, 1990.