Engine

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Hiroshi Nishitani

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jiro Kanzaki is an F3000 test driver blessed with acute sensitivity and breathtaking driving techniques. He's a daredevil who feels no fear driving at speeds that even top racers dare not attempt. But unexpected trouble forces this world-famous racer to leave his team and return to Japan for the first time in years. Until he finds a new job as a racer, Jiro decides to stay with his parents. What awaits Jiro there is his hardheaded father, his nagging sister, the 12 children of the foster home his father runs, a snobbish male nurse, and a stubborn female nurse who likes to daydream about her life. Jiro's return home brings a breath of fresh air that influences the people around him. However, he is still unaware that he too will eventually be influenced to change the way he thinks and lives.

Cast

Takuya KimuraJiro Kanzaki
KoyukiTomomi Mizukoshi
Masato SakaiMotoichiro Torii
Yuki MatsushitaChihiro Kanzaki
Yoshio HaradaTakeshi Kanzaki
Reiko TakashimaEiko Ushikubo

