Enigma Station X

"Station X" is the story and first-hand account of the codebreakers who worked at Bletchley Park during World War II. In 1939, hundreds of people from all walks of life were ordered to report to a Victorian mansion in Buckinghamshire; what they did there, against seemingly impossible odds, is one of the most amazing stories to come out of the war. Their task was to break the ingenious Enigma cypher used for German high-level communications. The settings for the Enigma machine changed continually and each day the German operators had 159 million million million possibilities, creating a daunting job for the dedicated codebreakers working round the clock in a chaotic and isolated environment.