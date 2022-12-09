Enka: Gold Rush

Not Available

Kumagai is an art teacher at a private female high school. Sakai, the school's chairman of the board, runs the school like the school is his own property and pays Kumagi a low salary. Then, Music Teacher Naoko and P.E. Teacher Oyamada asks Kumagi to join them in a scheme to blackmail Sakai. Unexpectedly, Sakai and his girlfriend Akemi go missing. The duo are assumed to be kidnapped by Minowa and Nakao who are education consultants. Meanwhile, Kumagai and Naoko unwittingly become involved in a scheme to steal large amount of gold bars that were hidden by Sakai.