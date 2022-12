Not Available

Yuki, who was the hope of the track and field club, had to quit the sport due to an injury. To get her thought in order she reunited with her best friend from high-school, Mako. It came to her attention that Mako had financial difficulties, so Yuki reluctantly agrees to help her when Mako gets a request for a well-paid three way. (This OVA is based on the game by Frill.)