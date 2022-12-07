Not Available

"I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." - J. Robert Oppenheimer, quoting the Bhagavad-Gita after detonation of the world's first atomic bomb. On August 6, 1945, the first atomic bomb intended as a weapon was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, instantly annihilating over 70,000 people. ENOLA GAY combines two compelling, topflight documentaries that tell the remarkable story of America's decision to forever alter the course of history. Available on DVD for the first time, ENOLA GAY brings the full force of one of history's most pivotal moments straight into your living room.