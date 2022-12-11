Not Available

This program -- one of our viewers’ favorites -- brings you the weekly wrap-up of news in the world of entertainment. This year, Entertainment Weekly celebrates its 20th anniversary. Since Park Tae-ho, the program’s executive producer, and Lee So-ra, a famous Korean model, became the emcees of Entertainment Weekly, its rating soared by 7 percent, recording an all-time high in the program’s history. The program’s credibility has enhanced when KBS reporters and producers took charge of its planning firsthand.