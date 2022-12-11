Entrepreneurial Age

Not Available

Programmer Guo Xin Nian suddenly has a light bulb moment and becomes determined to create a mobile app that converts text messages into voice recordings before they are delivered. With the help of angel investors, loyal friends and investment analyst Na Lan, the new app soon becomes a hit with mobile users. However, Guo Xin Nian is ill-prepared for the competitive app development market and suffers several setbacks at the hands of competitors. With the help of friend-turned-lover Na Lan, Guo Xin Nian is eventually able to learn from his mistakes and start afresh as a true entrepreneur.