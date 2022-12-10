Not Available

Awashika Mizuho, an English teacher, really wants to have a relationship with Kusumoto Naria, who is her student. He has a strong desire that starts to hold every thought. One day, Mizuho finally began acting on his feelings and seducing Naria in his office. That action put him on the forbidden path that would bring Mizuho and Naria to the peak of pleasure. But Mizuho has a commitment in, Yukiha, a girl from her school who might have the same feelings for Naria. What happens from here because latent passions come to the surface?