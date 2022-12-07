Not Available

EPIC features extravagant amenities and the people that make them. Find out how these daydreamers took their passion to another level with impressive prized possessions that involve expert craftsmanship, technology, and innovation. From a forward-thinking motorhome that's outfitted with a vast array of luxury items including iPad controllers and an in-motion satellite, to floating homes that boast theaters, helicopter landing pads, fireplaces and wine cellars, to pools loaded with lazy rivers, flume slides and underwater speakers, EPIC spotlights the most imaginative creations found right next door.