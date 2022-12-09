Not Available

The biggest, fastest, wildest, most beautiful and most insane theme parks and attractions are run like well-oiled machines. These parks are high-tech and high-dollar, as well as exciting, exotic and extreme. Now, expert Chris Perry, who managed a top amusement park in Dubai for more than 15 years, is revealing all the industry's secrets for success. Pulling back the curtain, Chris provides an exclusive look at how the mechanics of amusement parks and rides really work at Ohio’s Cedar Point, Dubai’s Aquaventure Waterpark, Germany’s Europa Park and Florida’s Busch Gardens Tampa, to name a few. Each episode of Epic Attractions offers not only a backstage pass to some of the world’s greatest attractions, but also an inside scoop on the science and engineering that make up one of the biggest industries on the planet.