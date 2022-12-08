Epic Meal Empire

Not Available

With more than 600 million views in weekly webisodes and over 6 million YouTube subscribers to date, Harley Morenstein, aka the “Sauce Boss,” and his kitchen crew are ready for primetime television. From whiskey-laced, burger-stuffed lasagnas to donut casseroles to Jack & Coke cupcakes — The Epic Meal Time team delivers recipes that are visually mind-blowing spins on food preparation and presentation. This new FYI series will follow the ingenious group as they invent spectacular new dishes, on a whole new “epic” level.