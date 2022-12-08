Not Available

Alexander Armstrong welcomes ordinary individuals to put extraordinary abilities, such as inflating hot water bottles whilst cycling or identifying songs based on just one second of music, to the test. As well as taking on their personal challenge, each contestant also faces a panel consisting of comedians Micky Flanagan and Jason Manford, plus EastEnders' Nina Wadia. If the contestant succeeds in their challenge, the panel evaluates their skill, and the contestant plays against the epic totalizer to win up to 3,000 pounds. Joining Alexander and the panel is comedian Joe Lycett, who lends his totally epic voice as the on-screen announcer.