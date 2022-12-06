ER follows the medical personnel and patients in the emergency room of Chicago's fictional County General Hospital. The doctors and nurses of County's ER confront the daily challenges of a busy urban hospital, including overcrowded waiting rooms, staffing shortages, and the impact of life-and-death decisions. While they teach the next generation of doctors, each must tackle the demands of their personal lives, at times unsuccessfully.
|Parminder Nagra
|Neela Rasgotra
|Scott Grimes
|Archie Morris
|Linda Cardellini
|Samantha Taggart
|John Stamos
|Tony Gates
|David Lyons
|Simon Brenner
|Angela Bassett
|Catherine Banfield
