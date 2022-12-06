Not Available

ER

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hands Down Entertainment

ER follows the medical personnel and patients in the emergency room of Chicago's fictional County General Hospital. The doctors and nurses of County's ER confront the daily challenges of a busy urban hospital, including overcrowded waiting rooms, staffing shortages, and the impact of life-and-death decisions. While they teach the next generation of doctors, each must tackle the demands of their personal lives, at times unsuccessfully.

Cast

Parminder NagraNeela Rasgotra
Scott GrimesArchie Morris
Linda CardelliniSamantha Taggart
John StamosTony Gates
David LyonsSimon Brenner
Angela BassettCatherine Banfield

View Full Cast >

Images

29 More Images